LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Valerie Kay Sells 1,333 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

