Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 6,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,117. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

