Learning Technologies Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 154.90 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.33. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.