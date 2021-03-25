Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,336 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 79.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 345.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

