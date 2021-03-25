Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $88.59 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

