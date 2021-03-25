Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $34,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 403.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

