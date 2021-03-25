Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 205,056 shares valued at $7,581,722. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

