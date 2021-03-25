Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 330 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $10,610,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

BMI opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

