Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,417 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

