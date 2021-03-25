Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,299 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of TRC opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.