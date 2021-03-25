Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,263 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

