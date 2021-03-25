Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0707 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $102.14 million and approximately $68.29 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.00612142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023865 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,451,925 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

