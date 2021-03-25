Lake Street Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.70.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

