Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,359 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 902,938 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 321,471 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

