Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KL. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 356,367 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

