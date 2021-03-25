Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $174.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $126.68 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

