Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

