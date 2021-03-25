Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.