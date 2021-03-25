Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

