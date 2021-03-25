Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $15,798,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $668.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $791.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.27.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.