Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,729 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,715,858 shares of company stock worth $288,232,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

