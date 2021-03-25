Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,002 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $119.50 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.