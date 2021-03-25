Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $722.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.00 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

