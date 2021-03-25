LABS Group Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.35 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00453477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00170591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.55 or 0.00750972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00075774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.