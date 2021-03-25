KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Robert J. Balog Sells 1,608 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $20,502.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

