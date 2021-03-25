KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 44,572 call options on the company. This is an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 6,753 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,848,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,516,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 273,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter.

