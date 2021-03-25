Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 65,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,122,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.18 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $51,150.00. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,595 shares of company stock worth $6,205,914. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

