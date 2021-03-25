Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

