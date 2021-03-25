Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
