Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.17 ($59.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

