Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 8,426 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $20.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $532.07. 26,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,356. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $213.29 and a one year high of $603.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.68 and a 200 day moving average of $457.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

