Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 559,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.