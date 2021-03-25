Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.47. 102,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

