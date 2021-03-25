Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.64. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,630. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

