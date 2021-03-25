Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 609.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,801. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $271.51. The firm has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.