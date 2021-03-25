Klever Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Klever token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $439.04 million and $6.85 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.38 or 0.00468662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00057053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00169373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.58 or 0.00794897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00074899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,007,324,485 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.