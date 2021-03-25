Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Klabin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

KLBAY opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Klabin has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

