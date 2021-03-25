Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

