Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of D opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,708.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

