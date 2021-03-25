Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

