Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 276,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 194,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

