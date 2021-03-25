Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $170.67 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

