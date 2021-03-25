Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,351,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,231,000 after buying an additional 3,120,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

