Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) versus Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Financial Survey

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies 16.71% 9.91% 7.53%

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Tyler Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 15.59 -$159.61 million N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 15.36 $146.53 million $4.16 98.88

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tyler Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $394.78, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Kingsoft Cloud on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

