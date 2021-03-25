King DAG (KDAG) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One King DAG token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $14.67 million and $2.57 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars.

