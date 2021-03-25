Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kimberly-Clark worth $137,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $113.61 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

