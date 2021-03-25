KeyCorp Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $370.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $330.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

