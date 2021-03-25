KeyCorp Increases RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $13.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $915.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.