KeyCorp Increases RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $13.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
RPT stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $915.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.