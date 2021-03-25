KeyCorp Increases BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $50.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BLFS opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,239 shares of company stock valued at $18,029,575. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

