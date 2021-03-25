KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. 2,207,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. KB Home has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

