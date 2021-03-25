KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 3,363,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in KB Home by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

