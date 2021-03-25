KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.
KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.
Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 3,363,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.
In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in KB Home by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.