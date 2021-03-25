KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE KBH opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in KB Home by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

